Wade Protus Phillips, 49, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on July 8, 2020. Wade was born April 14, 1971 in Fairfax, Virginia; the son of Ronald Phillips and Carmella Cuccherini.
A decorated law enforcement officer, Wade began as a bailiff and later a deputy with the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office. With aspirations of being a patrolman, Wade transitioned to the Fairfax City and Manassas Park Police Departments. He later joined the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, where he spent the last 15 years of his career until retiring in 2016.
Wade received many awards and commendations, including MADD, DARE, and Deputy of the Year in Loudoun County, but he was most proud of the opportunity to positively impact the lives of those in his community.
Wade was a man of simple pleasures. He enjoyed listening to 80's music; drawing; watching football, news and classic westerns; eating his favorite snacks; driving his '78 Camaro; his dogs; the beach and watching the sun rise. He was always ready to help anyone in need. He loved to laugh and joke with friends and family. He loved his family the most and was very proud of his three children and their accomplishments.
In addition to his mother and father, Wade is survived by his stepmother, Cheryl Phillips; his beloved children Brianna, Cody and Ashley Phillips; the mother of his children, Kathy Phillips, whom he was married to for 30 years; brothers Ronald (Dawn) Phillips, Brett (Karen) Phillips, and Adam Phillips; his sister Angela (Nicholas) Longpre; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and brothers in blue.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date once it is safe to do so.
