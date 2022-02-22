W. Boyd Connally, age 84, passed on Saturday February 19th, 2022 at his home in Warrenton, VA. He was born in Troy, NY on August 8th, 1937, son of the late William & Mildred Connally.
Boyd is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Connally; two daughters, Heather Connally & her husband, Todd Durica and Colleen C. Nelms & her husband, Denis of Fairfax, VA; sister, Beverly Quinn of Troy, NY; and two grandchildren, Aidan & Alana Durica. Service and interment to be announced at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.