Vivian Moulden Jacobs, 96 of Bristow, passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Hume, VA to the late William Lyle Moulden and Kate Hitt Moulden.
Vivian attended and graduated from Osbourn High School in Manassas VA and went to work for C&P Telephone company and then the Hibbs & Giddings Department Store on Main Street before getting married and raising a family.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband George S. Jacobs.
She is survived by her four children; George “Smokey” Jacobs, Jr. (Lil) of The Plains VA, Donna Lee Jacobs of Spotsylvania VA, Janet Jacobs Fairfax (Carl) of Bealeton VA and William “Billy” Jacobs of Catlett VA; four grandsons, six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
A graveside service was held Monday October 31, 2022 in the Orlean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Vivian’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
