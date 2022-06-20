Vivian Lunsford Fishback
June 20, 1944 -May 30, 2022
Vivian Carolyn Lunsford Fishback, of Delaplane passed away May 30, 2022, in Fredericksburg, Virginia
She was born in Delaplane June 20, 1944. The youngest daughter of the late James Richard and Mary Garland Davenport Lunsford.
Vivian was a member of the first graduating class of Fauquier High School in 1964. As a young lady she entered and won The Miss Fauquier Beauty Contest. Vivian was a retired employee of the CIA.
Vivian was predeceased by her parents and Husbands Gary Dineheart and Alvin Fishback and a brother James Garland Lunsford.
Vivian is survived by her children Jeffrey Landwehr and Matthew Dineheart and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; also by her sister Doris Lunsford Reed and brother-in-law George J. Reed.
Services and cremation are complete.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.