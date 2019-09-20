Vito Monteleone
Surfside Beach
Vito Monteleone, age 95, passed away September 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Vito was survived by his wife, Mahala, of 70 years; his four sons, John, Kenneth, Ronald, and Douglas Sr. “Chip”, and their wives; many grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Vito is a retired teamster of Local 282 and also retired Vice President of Local 282 Retirees Club. He worked for Zara Construction in Hicksville, New York. He was also an Army Combat Medic in World War II. Served with the 28th Division (Keystone) in England, Belgium, France, and Germany. In August 1944, Vito marched in the Liberation of Paris, and was on the famous 3 cent stamp.
Vito was a member of VFW Post 9835 of Warrenton, Virginia. A Fourth Degree Knight, Kof C, of St. Johns in Warrenton, Virginia; and a Young at Heart member of St. Johns. He was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Lodge 2868 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Cpl. Vito Monteleone was one of many true American Hero’s.
Vito enjoyed woodcraft, and making gifts for his family and friends, whom he loved to spend time with. He spent time cruising, golfing, and RV-ing through the United States. God blessed him with 95 years of a wonderful life.
Services for Vito will be held 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Johns Evangelist Church in Warrenton, Va.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Johns Evangelist Church, Knights of Columbus or the VFW Post 9835.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
