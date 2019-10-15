Virginia Elizabeth King Craun left this life on October 11, 2019.
She was born March 19, 1928 at Raccoon Ford, VA, a daughter of the late Thomas King, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Doggett (Lizzy) King.
As a young woman Virginia trained and worked for C&P Telephone Company as a phone operator. She worked in this capacity at the Warrenton, The Plains, and Washington DC locations. She worked in food service for 16 years in the Fauquier County Public Schools.
Virginia and her late husband David (Skeeter), enjoyed volunteering their time at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department for 40+ years. She was a former President of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Fire Dept. for 25 years. She also volunteered at the Ladies Auxiliary at Fauquier Hospital.
She enjoyed having family gatherings in her home and spending time with her husband, family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and making her famous pickles and potato salad.
Her husband of 56 years, David Harvey Craun Jr, predeceased her, as did her son, David Craun III and six siblings: Thomas King, Jr, Donald King, Quesell King, Douglas King and Allie Ney.
She is survived by one granddaughter Sara Elizabeth Craun, Astoria, NY , two brothers Victor King of Gordonsville, VA, and Virgil King of Lexington, SC, sister Barbara Esworthy of Dunkirk, MD and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Viewing/visitation and will be held at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 1:30 PM until the funeral service begins at 2:30 PM with internment to follow at the Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 167 W. Shirley Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.