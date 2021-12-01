Virginia Campbell Manese, age 97, of Remington, VA passed peacefully on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation center. She was born in Fauquier County, Virginia on September 29th, 1924, daughter of the late, Arthur & Lilly Blanch Campbell.
She is survived by her two children, Bobby Gene Thompson, Sr. of Rochelle, VA & Debbie Ward of Remington, VA; three grandchildren, Krista Chambers & her husband, Allan of Hawley, PA, Bobby Thompson, Jr. & his wife, Grace of Madison Co., VA & Wayne Thompson & his wife, Amanda of Culpeper Co., VA; three great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Manese; two sisters, Mildred & Margaret; and a brother, James.
Service and interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
