Virginia Campbell Manese

Virginia Campbell Manese

Virginia Campbell Manese, age 97, of Remington, VA passed peacefully on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation center. She was born in Fauquier County, Virginia on September 29th, 1924, daughter of the late, Arthur & Lilly Blanch Campbell.

She is survived by her two children, Bobby Gene Thompson, Sr. of Rochelle, VA & Debbie Ward of Remington, VA; three grandchildren, Krista Chambers & her husband, Allan of Hawley, PA, Bobby Thompson, Jr. & his wife, Grace of Madison Co., VA & Wayne Thompson & his wife, Amanda of Culpeper Co., VA; three great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Manese; two sisters, Mildred & Margaret; and a brother, James.

Service and interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com

