Virginia C. MacDonald

Virginia Elizabeth Carpenter MacDonald, 87 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1932 at Culpeper, VA a daughter of the late James Garnett Carpenter, Sr. and Hazel Virginia Doran Carpenter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard W. MacDonald and brothers, James Garnett Carpenter, Jr. and Harry E. Carpenter, Sr.
Mrs. MacDonald retired after 31 years of employment at the former Hurst Jewelers of Warrenton.
She is survived by her children, Richard T. MacDonald, Joanne E. MacDonald and Gerald N. “Jerry” MacDonald and his wife Melinda C. MacDonald and their daughter, Mary Katherine; her brother, Raymond Carpenter and his wife, Barbara of Reva, VA; sisters- Hazel Ann Dodson and her husband Clifford of Lolo MT and Mary Jane Seeling, of Baltimore, MD; sisters-in-law, Doris Carpenter and Elizabeth Pycha of Culpeper; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM when a funeral procession will leave for a graveside service at 12:00 noon at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Vol. Fire & Rescue Co., 167 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, VA or to the American Cancer Society.
