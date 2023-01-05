Virginia “Betty” Elizabeth Fletcher, 89, of Catlett, VA passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Betty was the daughter of the late James and Lois Fletcher. Betty is survived by a brother, Warren (Eleanor) Fletcher of Midland, a sister-in-law, Jane Fletcher of Spotsylvania and an aunt, Margaret Courtney of Kilmarnock, VA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Emogene Lee, a brother, Steve Fletcher and a brother, James “Buck” Fletcher.
Betty never had children, but will be remembered as “Mom” to a lot of nieces and nephews over years of caregiving. She loved animals, especially her dog MaeMae, as well as many cats and dogs. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Building Fund of Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 at 11 am at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev Henry McCaslin presiding.
