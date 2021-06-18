Virginia Alford, age 91, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late, Arthur & Miriam Young.
Virginia was a graduate of Grandview Heights High School class of 1947 in Columbus, OH and then attended the Ohio State University. She married Lynn O. Alford in 1950 and they raised their family of three children (Nancy, Tom, and Tim) primarily in Cincinnati, OH and Trumbull, CT. Lynn & Virginia lived in Trumbull for 32 years before moving to Warrenton in 2000 upon her retirement as an administrative assistant in the Alumni Relations Office at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. Virginia was an avid gardener throughout her life and joined the Master Gardeners program while in Warrenton. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Virginia and her pleasant personality was ever present. She was funny and loving to all of her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Virginia is survived by her son, Timothy J. Alford of Warrenton, VA; sister, Nancy Orr also of Warrenton; two grandchildren, Andrew Alford of Herndon, VA and Wendy Haft & her husband, Joshua of Wexford, PA; and two great grandchildren, Abe & Nora.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at 3 pm, at Bright View cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
