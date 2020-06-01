Virginia A. (Scofield) Schumacher, 79, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of heart failure. She was born in Ohio on October 9, 1940, to Harvey and Cecile Scofield. She received both her Bachelor and Master of Education from the University of Toledo and taught high school mathematics in Ohio and Pennsylvania before moving to Virginia.
She was a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Dale City, Virginia, and an active member of the Lifelong Learning Institute - Manassas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul (Nancy). She is survived by her husband Lee, daughter Kara (Michael), sister Donna (Michael), sister-in-law Jo Ann (James), as well as nieces, nephews, and their families. When conditions allow, a memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Covenant.
