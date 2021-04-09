It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beautiful lady, Violet J. Meadows, age 93, on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Fauquier county, born in The Plains, VA on April 17th, 1927, daughter of the late, Richard & Mary Faulconer.
In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elijah Meadows and daughter, Donna Meadows.
Violet was an avid animal lover, loved to garden and a long-time member of Remington United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 12th, 2021 at 11 AM at Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 10434 Old Carolina Road (Rt. 602), Midland, VA 22728.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA, Heartland Hospice or the Remington United Methodist church. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
