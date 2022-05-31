Viola Poles Gaskins, 104, of Delaplane, VA, passed May 23, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1918, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Hugo Gaskins.
Viola is survived by two daughters: Helen G. (Benjamin) Weaver of Fairfax, VA, Deborah Gaskins Richards of Gainesville, VA; two brothers: Frederick (Gladys) Poles of Hume, VA, Samuel (Bessie) Poles of Warrenton, VA; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 12 pm, with funeral services starting at 12 pm, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, VA, 22643. Rev. Douglas Gore delivered the eulogy. Interment was in Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, Hume, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
