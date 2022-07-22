Vicky Lynn Wilber departed her loving family on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born on January 11, 1965, in Fairfax, VA to Vivian and the late Marvin Weaver.
As a bus driver for over 30 years, Vicky was known for loving and treating each of the kids she drove as her own. She loved to provide a helping hand wherever she could and never went anywhere without making a friend in the room.
In addition to her mother, Vicky is survived by her loving husband, Gary Wilber; daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Adam Fore; son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Brooke Rossi; sister and brother-in-law, Terri and Robbie Fincham; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Roxy Weaver; brother Marvin “Eddie” Weaver; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless other friends and family. She was the proud Oma to her two grandchildren, Cooper and Addison.
Friends and family will be received on July 30, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA for an informal memorial service. Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home and donations can be made in her memory to the Eastern View High School baseball program, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
