Vicki Lynn Tippett, age 59, of Warrenton, VA passed away unexpectedly at her home on the morning of Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in 1960 to Al and Shirley Ross of Arlington, VA. She spent over 25 years being a dedicated teacher in the special education field and married the love of her life, Chuck Tippett, in 1985. Their 35-year marriage was known for never having a dull moment. She loved dancing with her husband and the excitement of their many ‘Tippett Adventures’, as she called them.
Some of Vicki’s happiest moments in life were enjoying sunsets on the back deck of her family's Coles Point river home, sharing her love of the outdoors with her grandchildren, and of course taking care of her chickens. Though her passing was too soon, she was heard many times over the last few months saying she was living her best life.
Vicki is survived by so many who loved her; including her husband Chuck Tippett, her sister Cheryl Butler; her brother Al Ross and his wife Susie; her son Charles Tippett, her daughter Victoria Tippett, her son Albert Tippett and his wife Jessica Tippett; and her seven grandchildren Ryder, Maverick, Teegan, Camden, Allie, Dennis and the next baby Tippett due in January.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vicki’s passion and life’s work at Transitions. https://www.fauquiereie.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.