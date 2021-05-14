Vicki Lynn Johnson, age 75, a resident of Warrenton, VA, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA, of natural causes. She was born in Monongahela, PA, attended Donora High School, and lived in Donora and Eldora [Monessen], PA, as a child. She was a devoted mother, sister, and daughter to family members, often putting others needs ahead of her own. She made life-long friends because of her service and dedication to others. She was particularly fond of her grandchildren and often traveled, played games, watched movies, and dined with them.
Vicki had a long career with Fairfax County Government as a Land Acquisition Specialist. Part time jobs included a sales clerk at Safeway in Warrenton, and J.C. Penny in Winchester, VA. She was also a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), Warrenton Ward, and served in volunteer positions with the church's Relief Society Presidency, Primary Presidency, Visiting Teacher, among other callings. Vicki worked several years as an administrative assistant for the LDS Church Education System. She was also a past employee and volunteer with Hospice of Fauquier.
Vicki was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Beatrice Meek; and, a brother, Robert F. Meek. She is survived by three children, Daryl W. Johnson of Martinsburg, WV, Jennifer L. Johnson-Carter (Tim) of Culpeper, VA, and Kenneth D. Johnson (Julie) of Warrenton, VA.; five brothers and sisters including Nancy Godfrey (Dennis) of Monessen, PA, Rebecca Loving (David) of Orange, VA, Daniel Meek (Sue) of The Villages, FL, Philip Meek (Jill) of Otego, NY, and Jonathan Meek of Monongahela, PA; eight grandchildren, Chris Schneider (Kylie), Matthew Johnson, Meghan Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Madisyn Carter, Gabbi Ladue, Cole Ladue, and Sadie Johnson; as well as, one great grandson, Grayson.
Visitations are planned for Monday, May 24, 2021, and Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 6-8pm (both days) at Moser Funeral Home. Services will be private and she will be laid to rest at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Fauquier in Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA, 20186, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com.
