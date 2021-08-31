Vernon Lewis Riley

, 88 of Catlett, VA passed away on August 28, 2021 at Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on October 10, 1932 in Washington, DC a son of the late Lewis Hamilton Riley and Mattie Armstrong Riley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna T. Riley.
Vernon was an Airborne Radio Operator in the US Air Force from 1952-1956 serving in various places including The Phillipines and in Korea. He was a charter member of the Catlett Volunteer Fire Department beginning his service in 1962 and a life member of VFW Post 9835. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Catlett and he and his wife enjoyed square dancing and traveling.
He is survived by his son and his wife, Dwayne L. and Vicki Riley of Catlett; his sister, Betty Noland of Catlett; three grandchildren, Kyle L. (Alyssa) Riley, Kolby H. (Shannon Black) and Kelci Riley (Christopher) Thomas; two great grandchildren, Maylynn and June Riley; niece, Lisa (Kalvyn) Smith; and great nephew, Kraig Smith, along with numerous family and many, many friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 3 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Catlett Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catlett Volunteer Fire Dept. or Trinity United Methodist Church, Catlett, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
