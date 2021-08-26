On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Vernon Howard Miles, Sr., loving husband and father passed away at the age of 83.
Vernon was born on November 8, 1937, in Lynchburg, VA to William and Leona Miles. On June 18, 1960, he married the love of this life, Starr Cathleen Perrow, of Lynchburg, VA. He received numerous college degrees including master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, a master’s degree in Public Administration, and culminating with a Juris Doctor from George Washington University in Washington, DC in 1982.
Vernon had a lifelong commitment to service. With a deep devotion to his country, Vernon served for 24 years in both the US Marines and US Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel and a veteran of the Vietnam War. After military service, he applied his engineering expertise as the Executive Director of the Air Force Studies Board at the for the National Academy of Sciences. Following his time at the National Academy of Science, he began his law practice in Manassas. His accomplishments within law included several cases heard by the Virginia Supreme Court. Many of his cases were pro bono and focused on children’s welfare. He was also involved in Boy Scouts, guiding his four sons to become Eagle Scouts. He was a member of the Lions Club of Haymarket, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, the Virginia Bar Association and numerous other organizations.
Vernon is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sisters, Mildred Wilson, Laverne Vaughan, and Rebekah Miles. He is survived by his wife Starr, his four children; Vernon Jr, Timothy, David Sr, and Douglas, seven grandchildren; David Miles, Jr, Sarah Bailey, Vernon Miles III, Emily Miles, Cathleen Miles, Natalie Vineyard and Charlotte Miles, and two great grandchildren; Joanna Bailey and Miles Bailey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186 with visitation starting at 11:30 am and services beginning at 1200 p.m. To be followed by burial services at the Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave. 501 E. Chandler St. Culpeper, VA 22701. In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Heartland Hospice at 3900 Jermantown Road, Suite 460 Fairfax, VA 22030-4900; fairfax@heartlandhospice.com
