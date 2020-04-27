On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Vernal R. Weaver was called to her heavenly home.
She was born on April 1, 1918, to Edward and Hattie Rich in Farnham, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings; her husband, Clifton M. Weaver; and a daughter, Margo W. Pollard.
Mrs. Weaver was a faithful member of St. James Baptist Church in Bealeton, VA, where she served as a Deaconess and was a member of the Missionary Ministry.
Surviving are her daughters: Peggy W. Pye (Norman), Shirley E. Weaver, and Esther W. Boykins; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren. See is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other family.
Graveside services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.