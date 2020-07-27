Velma Faye “Pat” Fox Flippo, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Frank “Bud” Flippo, Jr., sons, Butch Flippo (Kandy) of Brandy Station, Wayne Flippo (Sharon) of Sumerduck, and Brook Flippo of Remington, two granddaughters, Lindsay Flippo and Whitney Kolberg, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Valena and Catherine, and daughter in law Barbara.
A graveside service will be held at Remington Cemetery on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be expressed to Velma’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
