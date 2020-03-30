Vance “Bubby” Eugene Sutton, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
Burial will be private at Woodbine Cemetery, Manassas, Virginia.
Mr. Sutton was born on March 20, 1941 in Manassas, Virginia to the late Laurel Vance Sutton and the late Mary Elizabeth Kincheloe Sutton. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Ida Gold, Sydney Woodson, Amy Sutton and Lorraine Selecman and two brothers, James Holmes and Henry Holmes.
He retired from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Elizabeth Wetzel Sutton of Front Royal; daughter, Mary Eugenia Frketich of Moyock, North Carolina; three sisters, Mary Pettis of Mineral, Virginia, Nancy Lynch of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Annabelle Groover of Woodbridge, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, Illinois 60601 or to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
