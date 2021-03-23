On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Upton Hill Richards Jr. loving husband and stepfather of four children passed away at the age of 73. Upton was born on June 5, 1947 in Warrenton, Virginia to Upton H. Richards Sr. and Nancy Jones Richards. He received his degree in history from Washington & Lee University in 1970. He retired as a Title examiner in Fauquier County.
Upton had a passion for music and playing guitar. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Upton was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla (Tuck) McGuinn Richards, his father Upton Sr. and his mother, Nancy. He is survived by a sister, Ann H. Richards of Orlean, VA. His stepchildren: Ashton H. Wines Jr. of Bloomington, Illinois, Michael D. Wines of Yorktown, VA, Barton K. Wines of Marshall, VA and Gwynanne W. Rogers of Delaplane, VA.
Grandchildren: Joshua Rogers, Karen Wines, Hunter Wines, Matthew Rogers, Kevin Wines, Jacob Wines, Joey Rogers, Chase Wines, Carley Wines, a great grandson Liam Wines.
Services will be held on March 27, at 11:00 AM at Rectortown United Methodist Church, for family and friends. A private family burial will be held in Ivy Hill Cemetery, located in Upperville, VA.
Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. will be handling service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.