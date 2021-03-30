You have permission to edit this article.
Turner Robinson Jr.

Turner Robinson Jr.

Turner Robinson Jr. affectionately known as “Bo” passed on March 15, 2021.

Turner was born on January 17, 1964 to Turner “Jackie” Robinson and Edith Elizabeth Robinson both who predeceased him in death.

 Turner leaves behind one son, Steven Earley, two sisters, Jackie Carter and Sherry Brown (Calvin) and two brothers Thomas Yates and Turner Yates, who preceded him in death. Bo also leaves a host of aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and a cousin who he loved like a brother, Kevin Nichols.

 Bo will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to make us all laugh and his unconditional love for his family and his two favorite hobbies - race cars and fishing.

 A private celebration of life will be held in the spring.

