Turner Alan Day, 84 of Catlett, VA passed away on February 17, 2023 at his home on Fair Day Farm.
He was born on February 6, 1939 in Warrenton a son of the late Carter and Frances Day. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Gauldin.
Alan will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and great grandfather by his family. He had a strong passion and love for farming his entire life and was a caring dairy farmer from 1967-1999.
In Alan’s youth, he played baseball until his early 20’s. Throughout his life, spent the majority of his free time outdoors either working in his shop or farm or hunting. For nearly 35 years, he looked forward to his annual hunting trip to Gunnison, Colorado. Traveling to Colorado and surrounding states, for hunting or bow shoots, his strong love and passion for hunting never failed to shine through.
He was well-known for his craftmanship skills. Over the course of several years, he made as many as 100 bows and arrows, beautifully crafting re-curve and traditional long bows and arrows. He was an avid participant in archery tournaments and through them and hunting trips, he fostered many friendships from people from many states.
He was a family-man who was always there to crack a joke or was a shoulder to lean on when times got tough. He never failed to portray the strong love he had for his wife and children.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Smith Day; his children, Thomas Day, Sumerduck, VA, David (Kaye) Day of Calverton, Melinda Day of Centreville, Matthew (Wendy) Day of Calverton, and Dennis (Tone) Day of Bristow; two brothers, Leroy (Peggy) Day of Gordonsville, VA and Robert (Kitty Lou) Day of Woodville, VA; his grandchildren, Michael (Christina) Megan, Meredith, Lauren, Christopher, Alan, Turner, Ethan, Marius, Nora, and Mia; his great grandchildren, Allison, Jessica, and Myles.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 11:00 AM at Midland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont,
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.