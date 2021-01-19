Trina C. Shannon, 76, of Warrenton died January 15 , 2021 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
She was born April 5 , 1944 in Mathias, WV to the late Berni and Mary Cullers. ‘Trina was a woman of great faith & heart; a woman of God, an artist, a business owner, a lover of nature, a mother, grandmother, wife, and friend.’
She was owner of Fifield- Helm Insurance Agency for many years.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert Lacy Shannon.
She is survived by a daughter Lisa Shannon, and grandchildren Robert May and Samantha May.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday January 25 , 2021 at 2pm. at Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187 with Dr. Decker Tapscott officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
