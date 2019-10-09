Tracy Clinton Sharp, 62, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by family at Fauquier Hospital. He was born December 4, 1956 in Warrenton, VA. Son of the late Winston and Dorothy Sharp.
Tracy was a great man with a truly unique soul. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, M. Sharyn Sharp; three sons, Edmond Sharp (Daphnie Sharp) of Culpeper, VA, Trae Sharp of Warrenton, VA, and Malcolm Sharp of Manassas, VA; two grandchildren, Michael Sharp (8) and Brynn Sharp (3); and brother, Winston Sharp of Warrenton, VA. In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by his oldest brother Bruce Sharp.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, VA on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. Repass will be held in the Family Life Center immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation on behalf of the family.
Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
