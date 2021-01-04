Tracey Michelle Furr, age 49, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 31, 2020. Tracey was born May 22, 1971, the daughter of Howard and Ruth Furr, also survived by her sister Patricia and many favorite aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends from all walks of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
