Tonya Marie Fairfax, age 53, of Warrenton, VA passed unexpectedly on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA. She was born on February 24, 1967 in Alexandria, VA, daughter of Joyce Fairfax and Warren Fairfax, Sr.
Tonya graduated Fauquier High School in Warrenton, VA in 1985. She attended Northern Virginia Community College and Averett University. Tonya held various retail and sales associate positions. She was a lifetime member of Haymarket Baptist Church. She was also an active member of the Meeting Place and other support networks and communities.
Tonya is survived by her mother, Joyce Waters Fairfax of Warrenton; father, Warren Berkley Fairfax Sr. & his wife, Joy of Browntown, VA; brother Bucky Fairfax & his wife, Jessica; nieces, Grayson Marie & Stella Anne Fairfax; her maternal grandmother, Marie Waters Gray; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Roy S. Waters, Sr. and paternal grandparents, Homer & Eloise Fairfax.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haymarket Baptist Church, P.O. Box 182, Haymarket, VA 20168 and/or The Warrenton Meeting Place, P.O. Box 3103, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
