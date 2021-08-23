Todd Douglas Heilemann (58)
Died June 22, 2021 at his home in Atlanta, GA. He was born September 27, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Mr. Donald L. Heilemann and Mrs. Caroline Shambeau Heilemann. His family moved to Vienna, VA. In 1966. Todd is a 1980 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. After graduation, Heilemann joined the United States Coast Guard (USCG) serving on the Honor Guard in Cape May, New Jersey then USCGC Mellon WHEC 717 in Alaska and Seattle Washington and ended his service as a Petty Officer Store Keeper (SK2),
After his service in the USCG, Heilemann returned to the Northern Virginia area to continued his love of golf. For several decades working as a golf pro and instructor at Westwood Country Club, Evergreen Country Club, Hidden Creek, Fairfax National Country Club, Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Generals Ridge and First Tee.
In 2009 a bicycle accident end his career in golf and he relocated to Atlanta, GA. During rehabilitation at the Shepard Center he befriend Senka (Hana) Colo who was his caregiver and best friend until his passing. Survivors include his brother Richard William Heilemann (Barbara S Heilemann 2015) of Sherrills Ford, NC and Tami Ann Heilemann (Carolyn Wood) of Oak Hill, VA. Mr. Heilemann is also survived by his niece Martina Theresa Heilemann of South Riding, VA; nephews, Shawn Richard Heilemann (Ellen) of Chantilly, VA, Christopher Douglas Heilemann of Sherrills Ford, NC, and Matthew Frederick Heilemann (Megan) of Cornelius, NC; great nieces Jade Marie Heilemann of Chantilly, VA, Avery Jeanell McGrath of Cornelius, NC; and great nephew Liam Xavier Heilemann of Chantilly, VA. Memorial gifts may be made online to First Tee at https://firsttee.org/donate
