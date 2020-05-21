Timothy Paige Woods passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home in Bealeton, Virginia, while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Susan Woods.
He was born on December 25, 1959, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late Frank Paige Woods and Mona Jean (King) Irvin.
He attended Falls Church High School and Northern Virginia Community College where he studied graphic design. Tim was an extremely talented artist in both traditional and digital mediums.
His hand-crafted car art was used to promote car shows and has been published in Hot Rod Magazine. In the digital arena, Tim had an impressive career doing graphic and web design for defense contractors, software and technology companies, and numerous small businesses. He had owned and operated his own company since 2009.
Outside of work, Tim is best known for his life-long passion for classic cars. This passion was sparked in Tim at a young age by his uncle, Jack King, whose knowledge, and love of cars was contagious to Tim. While Tim enjoyed building, racing, and showing his own cars, he also immensely enjoyed sharing in the close community of drag racers and hobbyists in the DMV area. His passion for cars ran so deep that, in addition to his other jobs, he was the graphic designer for Maryland International Raceway for almost 25 years.
When not working or racing, Tim could often be found taking his mother to swing dances and concerts or spending time with his wife, children, and dogs. Tim will be fondly remembered as a compassionate, generous, hard-working family man with a relentless sense of humor and excellent taste in music.
Tim is survived by his wife, Susan (Dublin) Woods; two children from a prior marriage: Jack Woods and Kelsey (Woods) Walker and her husband Brandon; Susan’s three children, whom Tim loved as his own: Jamie Stone and his wife Heather, Adam Stone and his partner Courtney, and Travis Stone; his devoted mother, Mona Irvin; his loving sister, Kathy Miles; and his two nephews, whom he loved as sons: Luke Miles and his wife Michely, and Josh Miles; as well as many cousins, extended family, and many dear friends.
Due to social distancing orders, we regret that the service and burial must be private. Those wishing to attend can tune into a Facebook live feed of the service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22nd. Additionally, time has been reserved at the end of the service so those wishing to show support in-person may drive by the chapel windows and are welcome to follow the procession to Stonewall Memory Gardens, however, no outside guests will be allowed to enter the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tim Woods Memorial Fund available here. Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
