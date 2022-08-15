Timothy Kyle Glascock, 68, of Hume and formerly of Marshall, Virginia, passed away on August 11, 2022 at home after a brief battle with cancer. Timmy, as he was known to family and friends, was born to Eugene (Gene) and Mildred Glascock of Marshall. He graduated from Fauquier High School, Class of 1973. Timmy’s life-long profession was working as an electrician. During his career, he worked for Moore & Foley Electric in Warrenton and Carlin Thorpe Electric in Marshall until his retirement.
Timmy loved being outside, working with his hands, working on the farm, chopping wood, and making his unique bird houses. Timmy was known to fix just about anything. He enjoyed supporting the Warrenton Horse Show with electrical and grounds work and all-around handyman jobs.
Timmy was predeceased by his father, Eugene Berkley Glascock, mother Mildred Louise Rose Glascock, and son Berkley Stuart Glascock. He leaves behind his long-time companion and best friend Sheila Weaver, his sister Connie Leonard of Prince George, Va., his son Steven Kyle Glascock (Amanda) of Marshall, daughter Erin Glascock of Warrenton, and six grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Va., on Wednesday, August 17 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation in Timmy’s name to Hospice of the Piedmont, Attn: Hospice Fund, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va., 22911 whose support enabled Timmy to be at home through his illness.
Interment will be scheduled for a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
