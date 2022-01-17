Thomas R Galentine went to be with the Lord on January 11th at the Sacred Ground Hospice House where he was greeted by his late wife Sylvia Jean Galentine. His parents Robert and Marguerite Galentine, his brother Robert and Cathy Galentine and sister Anne Brown and Dennis Brown were also waiting for him there. Thomas leaves behind his son Paul Galentine of Maryville, TN. and his daughters Laura Eiss and Elizabeth Cooper of CT. and their dear mother Evelyn Galentine. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss him. He also leaves his dear brothers Carter and Paula Galentine of Rixeyville, VA and Steve and Mary Galentine of Lexington, SC. Tom was a faithful servant of the Lord who shared the gospel with his life and his words. His love for the scripture and studies of the same were a part of his everyday life. He followed the Lord's calling into the ministry where he served God in CT as a minister of the gospel. He retired as a project manager from AT&T after many years of service. He loved the great outdoors, hiking and canoeing and in his later years, his dog Mandie was his constant companion while he collected coins and became a HAM radio operator. He was kind and quick to make you laugh. He was a good man and father and a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 PM, Friday January 14, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Rd, Maryville, TN 37801 followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. He will be laid to rest with Jean in CT. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Ground Hospice House who cared so lovingly for our father in his last days. https://sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com/ Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
