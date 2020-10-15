Thomas Milton Robinson, age 77, passed away on October 10, 2020, while in the hospital. Tommy was born in Warrenton, VA on
June 16, 1943, son to the late Percy and Dora Robinson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Macel, and his granddaughter, Peyton. He leaves behind his sons, Eric Robinson and Sean Rogers Robinson (Chris). His daughters, Bridget Robinson and Kristi Waters Hernandez (Ramon). His grandchildren, Kayla, Sarah, RJ, Andrew, Zach, Madyson, and Chance. His sister, Rebecca Ginger Robinson Lloyd (John). His nieces, Angela Lloyd Driver (Dave), Jennifer Lloyd Hawley (Mike), and Karen Lloyd Brownlie (Scott).
His stepdaughters, Tracy Welch, Dee Vest, and Karen Williams.
Tommy graduated from Warrenton High School. He was employed at the A&P in Warrenton until retirement. After retirement, he moved to Reedville to enjoy life on the Bay with his wife, Macel. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed all sports.
He loved playing his guitar and harmonica writing songs about his wife.
At his request, no service will be held.
God has called him home to be with the love of his life, Macel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.