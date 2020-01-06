Thomas Michael Shipley, age 67, passed peacefully at his home in Warrenton, VA on Friday, January 3rd, 2020, surrounded by his family and his best friend. He was born in Washington D.C. on January 13th, 1952, son of the late Bert & Iris Shipley.
Tom was a retired CIA officer who had a passion for playing golf and spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Kathryn J. Shipley; two children, Matthew B. Shipley & his wife, Sarah of Bealeton, VA and Jennifer L. Walker, also of Bealeton; a brother, Mark A. Shipley & his wife, Jill of Hilton Head, SC; and three grandchildren, Abigail L. & Avery K. Walker and Luke T. Shipley, all of Bealeton.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Moser funeral home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Interment private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, and/or St. Jude Children's hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
