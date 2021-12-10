Thomas Henry Banks, Sr., 88, of Broad Run, VA, passed December 2, 2021. He was born on August 17, 1933, in Culpeper, VA, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Banks.
Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Henry Banks, Jr. of Thornburg, VA; four daughters: Roberta B. Polk of Warrenton, VA, Mary A. Suggs of Chantilly, VA, Jacqueline B. (Andre) Williams of Herndon, VA, and Christine N. Walker of Bristow, VA; one sister, Lena Banks of Culpeper, VA; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15055 Stevensburg Road, Brandy Station, VA, 22714. Rev. Reese Washington will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
