Thomas Gilbert “Buddy” Walker 93 of Strasburg, VA and formerly of Calverton, VA passed away Friday June 24, 2022, at his home in Strasburg with his loving wife of 73 years, Louise by his side.
A funeral service for Mr. Walker will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home with Rev. William Allen Church officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Masonic rites will be presented during this time.
Buddy was born in Fairfax, VA on February 14, 1929, a son of the late Edgar John and Mary Catherine Walker. He was a past Master and honorary member of Manasseh Lodge 182, past High Priest of Manassas Royal Arch, a member of the Kena Shriners, Piedmont Commandery, Alexandria Scottish Rite, Odd Fellows Hall Lodge No 1 and Knight Mason of the USA Council 12. He was also a member of the Morrisville-Bristerburg Ruritan Club for over 24 years. He worked as a pressman for Lake Lithograph, Journal Messenger and Culpeper Star Exponent then opened his own business at home, The Calverton Press, that he ran with his wife Louise. He was known to be a practical joker, who will be long remembered by all that knew him. He also enjoyed going to yard sales every weekend with his wife, Louise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sibling Edgar John Walker, Jr., Virginia Viola Rogers, Park William Walker and Mary Julia Shirley.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn D Hess and husband Gary of Harrisonburg, VA and Theresa D. Smith and husband Howard of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren Michael C. Yowell of Winchester, VA, Catherine M Hammer of Harrisonburg, VA, Wesley G. Yowell, Jr. of Winchester, VA, and JR Smith of Fort Valley; his great grandchildren, Diana Fewell, Alex Yowell, Damion Yowell, Jayden Yowell, Sebastian Yowell, Kaylee Hammer, Katelyn Smith and Hunter Smith.
Pallbearers will be Michael Yowell, Wesley Yowell, Jr., Alex Yowell, Damion Yowell, John Stallings, and Bennett Hart. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Hammer and JR Smith.
