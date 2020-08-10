Thomas Franklin Marshall, 74, of Warrenton, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital.
He was a proud employee of the Fauquier Times Democrat for over ten years. Thomas greatly enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins and NASCAR as much as possible. Although quiet and stubborn at times, he will be remembered as funny and open minded as well.
Thomas is survived by his niece, Mary Marshall and three great-nieces, Carmen Rivas, Jessica Rivas, and Kaylee Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Turner and Dorothy Marshall; one sister, Virginia Marshall; three brothers, Billy Marshall, James Marshall, and Marion Marshall; and one nephew, Ricky Marshall.
Online condolences may be expressed to Thomas’s family at foundandsons.com
