Thomas Francis Lyons Jr. of Broad Run died from complications of Covid on October 16 at The Adler Center For Caring Inpatient Center hospice in Aldie, Virginia. He was 88 years old,
Tom, a son of Thomas F. Lyons and Ruth Mattison Lyons, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, a city he loved all his life and frequently revisited. In his early years he was a member of historic Trinity Episcopal Church, where he sang in the children’s choir and served as an altar boy. His love of the outdoors and all of nature stemmed from his membership in the Boy Scouts, where he reveled in the camping trips and nature hikes. He swam frequently at the YMCA, where his talent was spotted and encouraged by one of his instructors; he began swimming competitively, excelling in breast stroke and butterfly, and his success led to a full scholarship to the University of Massachusetts, where he was east coast champion in the two events. He continued swimming competitively as a Masters’ swimmer until his 85th year.
During his childhood he spent summers and weekends at a small farm owned by his grandparents, Finnish immigrants Matthew and Amanda Mattison. His grandfather was a charismatic family patriarch with many gifts: an enthusiastic gardener and accomplished violinist and painter in both watercolors and oils, and a self- taught designer and builder of houses, including his own. The growing boy adored him, and eventually followed in his footsteps.
In 1957 Tom married Constance Smith, a native of New York City. The following year he graduated from college and served two years in the Air Force. Upon his discharge the couple moved to New York City, where he went to work for West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company. Two years later he took the first of several jobs in the construction industry, recruited by Techbuilt Homes to spearhead an innovative line of steel houses in partnership with Armco Steel. He eventually moved his family to Virginia, where he worked for Research Homes, First Colony Homes, and Northern Counties Construction.
Then he decided to strike out on his own, and Handcrafted Homes was founded. In the course of a forty-year career he built over 600 homes, designing most of them. As he discussed with aspiring clients the home they envisioned, he would draw an image of their dream house, and they were astounded at how accurately he had turned their fond hopes into a pictorial reality.
And like his grandfather, he built his own family home, hands on and from the ground up, with the enthusiastic help of his four children, Far more ambitious than his grandfather, who built a modest two bedroom cottage, he constructed a five bedroom three bath house with a cathedral ceilinged great room, massive stone fireplace, library, family room and sunroom on eleven mountain acres. For twenty years he was a member of St. James’ Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry, remodeled the Sacristy, and participated in the church’s work with Habitat for Humanity.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Constance Smith Lyons; four children: Alison Cynthia Lyons (Karen); Thomas Francis Lyons 3rd; Melissa Avril Lyons; and Bayard Eric Lyons (Deniz).; and seven grandchildren: Ash, Eoin and Lily Fidler; Charles and Alexandra Lyons; and Kayra and Dalya Lyons. He left two surviving siblings: Richard Matthew Lyons of Seattle, Washington and Judith Lyons Barron of Maryland. A third sibling, Janet Lyons Fawcett, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Warrenton, Virginia on Saturday, November 27 at 11:00 AM.
