Thomas Earl Shaw, Jr.

Thomas "Tom" Earl Shaw, Jr., died from COVID-19 on December 28 at the age of 83. Tom lived in Brentwood, Tennessee, for the past three years in Brighton Gardens of Brentwood, a memory care facility. He previously lived in Bumpass and Warrenton, Virginia. He was born in Pleasant View, Tennessee, on April 1, 1937.
Tom had a very successful business career in concrete pipe and property development. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying boating, fishing and gardening. He could fix or build anything. He had a saying for everything. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a jet engine mechanic instructor.
Tom married Shirley Mae Andre Shaw on May 3, 1958. They shared 34 glorious years together. She died June 27, 1992.
He later met Ann Johnson, who he shared a joyous relationship with for 24 years.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Earl Shaw and Nancy Clark Shaw; his brother, William "Bill" George Shaw; as well as his beloved wife, Shirley.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Susan Marie Shaw; his son, Thomas Allan Shaw; his granddaughters, Johanna Harmony Somers and Clara Joy Somers; and great-grandchildren, Ameila Mae Morris and Everett Russell Morris.
We plan to have a celebration of life ceremony for our wonderful father once the pandemic is under control.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution: Foodpantries.org, Mission of Hope Assembly, 6307 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, TN 37146; 615-335-0201.
