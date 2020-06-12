Thelma Mae Sisemore Godfrey departed this world on Sunday, 07 June 2020, at The Culpeper, in Culpeper, Virginia. Thelma was born on Monday, 09 April 1928 to Harry E. Sisemore and Mary L. Sinclair Sisemore, in The Plains, Fauquier County, Virginia. She was the first of three daughters born to the couple. Thelma was a resident of Warrenton from 1949 to 2012, when she moved to the Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community.
A graduate of Marshall High School, Thelma worked for over ten years as a telephone operator with the old C&P Telephone Company, first in The Plains and then in Warrenton. When her four children took priority of her time, she became a full time Mom. As her two youngest children reached kindergarten age, Thelma went to work with Dot Sudduth in her kindergarten school and stayed until Dot retired from teaching.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was predeceased by her husband of fifty-six years, George Vernon Godfrey, her sisters, Helen Sisemore Russell, Patricia Sisemore Plaster, and one great grandchild, Sarah Rose Fox. Thelma leaves behind one son, G.V. “Dink” Godfrey, Jr., and three daughters, Deborah Godfrey Fox, Beverly Godfrey Boone, and Denise Godfrey Heflin.
Thelma also leaves nine grandchildren, Johna Price Burke, Rachael Godfrey Mooney, Jason Fox, Naomi Heflin Ugalde, Lena Heflin Neighbors, Ian Heflin, Judy Heflin Poland, Angela Boone Fisher, and Zachary Boone. Great grandchildren, Rosalee “Rosie Mae” Fox, Jackson Mooney, Eliza Mooney, Scarlett Fisher, Brayden Fisher and Wade Poland also survive her. Thelma is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Thelma leaves behind the Staff and Residents of The Culpeper retirement community. They lovingly cared for and nurtured Thelma the past eight years and for whom the family will be forever grateful. Thelma was blessed to have the care of Dr. Anita Maybach and her staff as her health requirements increased.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13 from 1-2 PM at Moser Funeral Home and graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM at Warrenton Cemetery where she will be interred alongside her late husband. Facial masks and social distancing will be observed at visitation and the service due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community, now known as The Culpeper, Hospice of the Piedmont or Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation, Inc. of which she was a life member.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
