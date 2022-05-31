Thelma Mae Martin, nee Carter, 86, of Amissville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2022, in Culpeper, Virginia. She was born June 20, 1935, in Culpeper, Virginia.
She is survived by her daughter Linda James, her son Greg (Debby) Martin, and her son-in-law Kinsey Wharton; grandchildren Cindy (Kenny) Giles, Mike (Kerry) Wharton, Kevin Martin, and Beth Martin; great grandchildren Ben Giles, Mena Giles, Allison Wharton, Silas Wharton, and Henry Wharton; her sister Francis Berry; nieces; nephews and cousins.
Thelma is preceded in death by her husband Silas M. Martin; daughter Debbie Wharton; parents Ross and Dora (Corbin) Carter; brother and sister-in-law Ross and Ellen Carter; brother-in-law, Charles Berry.
She was a member of Amissville Baptist Church, Amissville, Virginia.
As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Amissville Baptist Church or the Culpeper Senior Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Amissville Baptist Church in Amissville, Virginia. Wesley Mills will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.