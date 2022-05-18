Tevin Gordon Chaney, 52, son of the late Bruce Gordon Chaney and Sandra June Chaney, joined his father in Heaven on April 28, 2022. At the time, he was on Medical Retirement from the Central Intelligence Agency.
Tevin was born August 15, 1969, in Paris, France, while his father was working at the American Embassy there. The family moved to New Delhi, India, where Tevin began primary school before returning to the U.S. and settling in Warrenton, VA. Tevin graduated from Fauquier High School and then was a proud 1987 graduate of Mary Washington College, majoring in music. He put his major to good use, singing and dancing for several years at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg and then performing with Holland America Cruise Lines. In 1999, Tevin returned to Williamsburg, where he owned and operated MiniGolf America miniature golf course for almost ten years. After earning a degree in Geographical Information Science (GIS) from the University of Maryland, he worked for the City of Alexandria before joining the Central Intelligence Agency in 2013.
Tevin leaves behind his mother (in Culpeper, VA), brothers and sisters-in-law Eric and Diane (in Fall River, MA) and Colin and Cathy (in Culpeper), and niece and nephews Ian, Caitlyn, and Bruce.
A Celebration of Tevin’s Life is planned for Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the WAR Craft Brewery and Winery, 7851 White Oak Road, Rapidan, VA 22733, Tel: 571-445-5869,
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to the American Cancer Society or the National Park Service
