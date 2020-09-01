Terry Marie Shilling Havrilak Montgomery, 71 of Bealeton, VA passed away peacefully in her home, with family on August 28, 2020. She was born in Lovettsville Virginia on June 17, 1949, the daughter of Earl E Shilling and Anna Dora Jacobs Shilling. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stephen Shilling. She is survived by her loving husband Eugene Montgomery. Her children Shayne Havrilak, Tracey Henrich and her husband Hank. Stepchildren Eric Montgomery, Beth Cox and her husband Eugene. She was also blessed with 7 grandchildren. Terry was hairdresser for over 20 years and drove a school bus for Fauquier County for over 22 years. She very much enjoyed driving the bus, especially on field trips and taking the kids to their high school games. After her retirement she was very well known at all of her grandchildren’s games. Private services will be held. In Lieu of flowers please, on her behalf, contribute to the Fauquier SPCA 9350 Rogues Road Midland, VA 22728.
