Terry Kramer Boyd, 59, of Warrenton, VA passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She is survived by her loving parents, TC and Lois Kramer; twin brother, Teddy Kramer (Valerie); sister, Cynthia Dunivan (David); three nieces, Casey Dunivan, Savannah Kramer, and Elizabeth (Lacy) Kramer. In addition to her family, Terry is survived by many close friends and very best friend, Ricky Brown.Terry graduated from Highland Springs High School and then Virginia Tech. She enjoyed a successful career in banking where she cherished the lasting relationships she developed with clients, co-workers and other members of the community. Terry valued spending time with her family, friends and her beloved animals – Doobie, F5, Patty, and Bonnie. Fiercely independent, loyal, and kind, Terry used her many talents to help others. These talents included sewing, construction, design, and animal care. Terry regularly attended Precious Blood Catholic Church, however enjoyed attending other community churches, too. A Celebration of Life, with Rev. Edward Gray officiating, will be held outdoors at Terry’s favorite place, the barn, 8139 Lee Highway, Warrenton, VA 20186 on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM.
