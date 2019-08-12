Teresa Rose Flanagan, 73 of Warrenton, passed away at her home on Wednesday August 7, 2019.
Teresa worked as a Teacher and Librarian at Sinclair Elementary school in Manassas, VA until she retired. She was an avid reader and master gardener who also enjoyed genealogy, the Outer Banks and cherished her three rescue dogs; Dewey, Delilah and Duchess.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents; Alfred and Denise Wadner and her brother-in-law Harry Matthews.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Flanagan Shaw and husband Edward of Chesterfield; a son, Patrick Flanagan and wife Catherine of Round Hill, VA; a sister; Jean Wadner Matthews of Williamsburg; four grandchildren; Edward Stark Shaw III and William Flanagan Shaw both of Chesterfield, Riley Kate Flanagan and Allie Rose Flanagan both of Round Hill; a nephew, Peter Nalls and wife Abbey of Midlothian.
No services are planned at this time.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Teresa’s honor to the Fauquier County SPCA, P.O. Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188
Online condolences may be expressed to Teresa’s family at: www.Moserfuneralhome.com
