Teresa Lynn Burriss, 52 of Catlett, VA passed away on Feb. 13, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on April 25, 1969 in Warrenton a daughter of the late Nancy Arlene Mitchell.
Teresa was a graduate of Fauquier High School and worked as a sales associate at Walmart in Warrenton. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed working with Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by her husband, R. Andrew Burriss and a large extended family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 18 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA 22728. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
