Teresa Kerns Larson, the last of her generation (Grandparents - Joseph Franklin and Agnes Fletcher Kerns) passed away, 88 years old, Saturday November 30th, 2019 at Prince William Hospital, Manassas VA.
Born May 4th, 1931 in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late, Joseph P. ‘Bay’ and Bettie Fletcher Kerns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Edward Fletcher Kerns (Mary); sister Evelyn Frances Webster (Bill); sister Lizzie Annette Fecteau (Ted); Joseph Peyton Kerns, Jr; Donald Ray Kerns (Lois) and beloved husband, James Russell Larson.
Teresa’s younger years were spent at Rose Hill Farm, Greenwich (Prince William County, Virginia). She graduated from Brentsville District High School, Nokesville, VA, where she was a majorette.
She met James Russell Larson (from Nebraska), in the candy store in Warrenton VA, while he was stationed at Vint Hill Farm Station Army Post. They married September 27, 1951 in Rockville, MD.
Her young married life as an Army wife took her on lots of adventures with Jim, Washington D.C.; Hanau Germany; Ft. Monroe VA; Ft. Benning, GA; Ft. Richardson, AK; Ft Sam Houston, TX and numerous other places, they retired in 1972 and did a lot of traveling then settled in Nokesville, VA to be near her homeplace. Her life made her an independent Lady, she worked and retired from the DMV.
She is surviviedby her daughter, Teresa ‘Terry’ Ann McCuin, of Remington, VA; son, James Jeffrey Larson, of San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren, Tricia Cottle (Chuck), of Florida; Tommy McCuin, of Nokesville, VA; Sandy Puryear (Troy), of Remington VA and Cathrine Larson, of Kerrville TX; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Troy Puryear, Dakota Puryear, Todd Comer, John Fecteau, Tom Fecteau, and Johnny Engle.
Servicewill be…….at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Sunday, December 8th, from 2 to 4 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, December 9th, at 10 am followed by interment at Quantico National cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.