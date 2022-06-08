Terence W. Robinson, 75, of Tiffin, passed away at 7:04 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at his residence.
Terry was born October 31, 1946, in Quebec, Canada, to the late Thomas and Florence (Wright) Robinson. He married Maria (Ranieri) in Fredericksburg, VA on January 28, 2005 and she survives in Tiffin.
Survivors include his children, Diane Robinson of Ft. Washington, Maryland, Patricia (Gerald) Schryer of Catlett, Virginia and Terence Jr. (Jade) Robinson of Tallahassee, FL, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Over the course of fifty-one years Terry spent most of those years playing with trucks. With his favorite job of those years being at Central Motors, in Springfield, VA for twenty-seven years. For the last 14 years he was Parts Department Manager. Terry was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin and was a United States Army Veteran serving during Vietnam.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Roberta Robinson.
Mass of Christian Burial for Terry will be at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 30 minutes prior to the Mass at church. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m., until 11:15 a.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Seneca County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.