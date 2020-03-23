Teddy H. Beverly, 81 of Warrenton, passed away at his home on Tuesday March 17, 2020.
Teddy H. Beverly was a hardworking man who always looked out for his family. He proudly served the United States in Vietnam. He was dedicated to sharing his life lessons to help those close to him. He was truly loved and valued by his family.
Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdie and Anna Beverly and four brothers, Estle, Bernard, Kyle and Connie.
Teddy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret E. Beverly; a daughter, Margaret Amma Elphee and husband Dave of Marshall; three sisters, Ila Stanley of Claremont Va., Maxine Powers and husband Bernard of Unionville, Va. and Kitty Damer of Flint Hill Va.; three grandchildren, Jacob Elphee and wife Jen of Ohio, Joshua Elphee and wife Laura of Fairfax and Laura Katie Elphee of Marshall; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Mason Elphee.
Due to the current Covid-19 virus, he will be honored and remembered with love at a graveside memorial service at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Teddy’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to Teddy’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
