Tammy Michele Simpson of Marshall, VA, left this world unexpectantly on Monday, September 6, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tammy was born on May 31, 1966, in Winchester, VA to Ralph and Jane Williams. Tammy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her kind soul and loving hugs.
She is survived and greatly missed by her husband of 36 years Clyde R. Simpson Jr. “Ray”; her children, Trey Simpson (MaryBeth) , Adam Simpson and Taylor Falls (Brandon), as well as her parents Ralph and Jane Williams; her siblings Michael Williams (Paula), Scotty Williams (Robin); and grandchildren, Jamie Simpson, Brayden Simpson, Camden Simpson, Jackson Simpson, and Blake Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Simpson Family Bereavement Fund through the Healing Hearts Respite Foundation. A foundation which was near and dear to Tammy’s heart and where she served as an integral member.
Donations can be made through the Healing Hearts Respite Foundation website: https://www.healingheartsrespitefoundation.org/donate/: Donations may also be mailed to:
Healing Hearts Respite Foundation
RE: Simpson Family Bereavement Fund
PO Box 168
Haymarket, VA 20168
100% of the donations will go directly to the family to help with sudden expenses.
The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in her memory and will be announced shortly. It will be held at Park Valley Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.