Tammy Michele Simpson

  • Updated
  • 0
Tammy Michele Simpson

Tammy Michele Simpson of Marshall, VA, left this world unexpectantly on Monday, September 6, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tammy was born on May 31, 1966, in Winchester, VA to Ralph and Jane Williams. Tammy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her kind soul and loving hugs. 

She is survived and greatly missed by her husband of 36 years Clyde R. Simpson Jr. “Ray”; her children, Trey Simpson (MaryBeth) , Adam Simpson and Taylor Falls (Brandon), as well as her parents Ralph and Jane Williams; her siblings Michael Williams (Paula), Scotty Williams (Robin); and grandchildren, Jamie Simpson, Brayden Simpson, Camden Simpson, Jackson Simpson, and Blake Simpson. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Simpson Family Bereavement Fund through the Healing Hearts Respite Foundation. A foundation which was near and dear to Tammy’s heart and where she served as an integral member. 

Donations can be made through the Healing Hearts Respite Foundation website: https://www.healingheartsrespitefoundation.org/donate/: Donations may also be mailed to: 

Healing Hearts Respite Foundation 

RE: Simpson Family Bereavement Fund 

PO Box 168 

Haymarket, VA 20168 

100% of the donations will go directly to the family to help with sudden expenses. 

The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in her memory and will be announced shortly. It will be held at Park Valley Church.

